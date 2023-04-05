Voters approve Springfield Public Schools’ Proposition S bond issue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield voters have approved a $220 million bond issue to repair and upgrade schools around the district.

SPS says the no-tax rate increase will help improve safety and security upgrades at all school facilities, new construction for Pipkin and Reed middle schools, renovation of Pershing School, and construction of storm shelters at Cowden, Holland, Mann, Pittman, Watkins, and Wilder elementaries.

The bond issue vote would extend the current 73-cent levy for another four years.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan shared this statement:

“We’re thankful that voters recognized a need and responded in support of our students, staff and community.

We’re thankful that every school in our district will now receive safety and security upgrades.

We’re thankful that three of our middle schools will be rebuilt or significantly renovated to dramatically improve learning environments, safety and accessibility.

We’re thankful that six of our elementary schools will now have storm shelter gymnasiums to enhance instruction and help protect from severe weather.

We’re especially thankful for the incredible volunteers who served selflessly as part of the Community Task Force on Facilities and Friends of SPS. These dedicated individuals prioritized Proposition S projects and ensured our community had the information needed to make an informed decision. We appreciate the vision of our Board of Education and their unanimous support of moving forward with Proposition S.

Following approval of phase one of Proposition S in 2019, SPS delivered more progress than promised over a very short period of time. In fact, projects originally slated for a potential phase two were moved up and completed as part of phase one. This was possible due to competitive bids and exceptional stewardship of taxpayer dollars. SPS is proud of this legacy and we believe voters recognized it when approving our next steps.

As the focus now shifts to phase two, SPS remains committed to demonstrating ongoing transparency and a continued track record of delivering projects on time and within budget.

Thank you, Springfield!

We’re safer and stronger because of your investment in our schools and your support for public education.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.