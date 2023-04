RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms damaged homes and trees in the Ridgedale area.

The storm hit around 6 a.m. hour. Hail damaged the siding and windows of homes in the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the severe storm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.