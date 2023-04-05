What to prepare for after a storm hits your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As severe weather moves toward the Ozarks you may be wondering what you should do if impacted by a severe storm.

“Weather does what weather does,” said Russ Douglas with the Webster County Office of Emergency Management.

The Ozarks is no stranger to severe weather that can happen all year around.

Officials say being prepared at all times is a must.

“Whether it be the ground shaking or whether it be God’s tornado taking you off the planet. The devastation is real,” said Douglas.

Local crews and emergency personnel are on standby ready for the aftermath.

“We take this very seriously. We’re prepared to respond at whatever level we need to,” said Brent Baker with City Utilities in Springfield.

He says exercising caution when a violent storm hits is key to staying safe.

“During an electric outage stay away from any downed power line. When trees need to be trimmed our crews will trim those trees and make everything safe.

Until it’s in the clear and safe stay away from any downed power lines. If you have a natural gas leak call 911 and then get away from that leak,” said Baker.

Authorities recommend calling your local office of emergency management to report if your home has been hit and severely damaged.

“As far as walking around your property I would take as many pictures as you can to document the damage. That’s going to be valuable information to determine the storm, the size of the storm, and the direction of the storm. The National Weather Service would like that information,” said Douglas.

Officials say only to remain onsite if it’s safe to do so.

“You’ve got to get through that, level of, oh wow what just happened, and worry about the people you love the most,” said Douglas.

