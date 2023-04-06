Athlete of the Week: Brylee Brewster, Warsaw softball

Brewster
Brewster(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Warsaw Lady Cats have big goals on the diamond this season.

To achieve those goals, the team will look to an underclassman who can do it all on the field.

“She commands her pitches very well and she works ahead on batters,” said Warsaw Softball Coach Kelli Eierman.

Sophomore Brylee Brewster is Warsaw’s go-to pitcher.

“She never lets anything shake her, she’s always going to pitch the same whether she’s winning or losing,” Eierman said.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

