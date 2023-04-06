Athlete of the Week: Brylee Brewster, Warsaw softball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Warsaw Lady Cats have big goals on the diamond this season.

To achieve those goals, the team will look to an underclassman who can do it all on the field.

“She commands her pitches very well and she works ahead on batters,” said Warsaw Softball Coach Kelli Eierman.

Sophomore Brylee Brewster is Warsaw’s go-to pitcher.

“She never lets anything shake her, she’s always going to pitch the same whether she’s winning or losing,” Eierman said.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.