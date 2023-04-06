Bollinger Co. residents recount tornado that destroyed their homes

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents are left to pick up the pieces after a devastating tornado tore through dozens of homes.

”From going to being homeowners to having nothing, having to start over, it’s a lot to comprehend,” said homeowner Alisha Skaggs.

For the past three years, Skaggs and her family have lived in their home. Now, they have to pick up the pieces.

“My home is not salvageable, we have a total loss,” Skaggs said. “We’ve lost our camper, which is something that we do over the summer, we lost a lot of things.”

Neighbors Kim Sear and her daughter Ciara, who witnessed and survived the tornado, said it was a scary moment.

“It sounded like a freight train,” Ciara Sear said. “There’s stuff breaking everywhere, I was scared for everybody else.”

Kim Sear said she has lived there since 1997, and never saw a tornado come through.

“I never thought our house would ever get hit, our neighbors would ever get hit,” Kim Sear said. “But we have such wonderful neighbors. Everybody was checking on everybody, and I have a wonderful church group and when they’re allowed to come in, they’re gonna help clean up for me.”

Skaggs said even in the midst of the storm, there’s a few things she’s thankful for.

“That we’re still alive, and me my boyfriend and our kids are safe,” Skaggs said. “We may not have a roof over our head at the moment, but we’re safe and we’re alive.”

