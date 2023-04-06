Bollinger Co. residents recount tornado that destroyed their homes

Residents are left to pick up the pieces after a devastating tornado tore through dozens of homes.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents are left to pick up the pieces after a devastating tornado tore through dozens of homes.

”From going to being homeowners to having nothing, having to start over, it’s a lot to comprehend,” said homeowner Alisha Skaggs.

For the past three years, Skaggs and her family have lived in their home. Now, they have to pick up the pieces.

“My home is not salvageable, we have a total loss,” Skaggs said. “We’ve lost our camper, which is something that we do over the summer, we lost a lot of things.”

Neighbors Kim Sear and her daughter Ciara, who witnessed and survived the tornado, said it was a scary moment.

“It sounded like a freight train,” Ciara Sear said. “There’s stuff breaking everywhere, I was scared for everybody else.”

Kim Sear said she has lived there since 1997, and never saw a tornado come through.

“I never thought our house would ever get hit, our neighbors would ever get hit,” Kim Sear said. “But we have such wonderful neighbors. Everybody was checking on everybody, and I have a wonderful church group and when they’re allowed to come in, they’re gonna help clean up for me.”

Skaggs said even in the midst of the storm, there’s a few things she’s thankful for.

“That we’re still alive, and me my boyfriend and our kids are safe,” Skaggs said. “We may not have a roof over our head at the moment, but we’re safe and we’re alive.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
A Frost Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty Spring Weather
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County

Latest News

Lateya Cristine King, 22
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County woman charged with assault involving special victim
Springfield Public Schools scheduled to complete “Prop S” projects by 2028
Springfield Public Schools scheduled to complete “Prop S” projects by 2028
Springfield public schools are getting security upgrades and two brand new buildings thanks to...
Springfield Public Schools scheduled to complete “Prop S” projects by 2028
bridge
Texas County bridge closure causes worry for people living nearby