Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors have resources to help during their recovery.

A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office announced that starting on Thursday, April 6, they will begin the initial clean up phase of Glenallen and the surrounding areas affected by the tornado.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, anyone wishing to volunteer should meet at the Woodland Elementary Gym parking lot at 8 a.m., which is located on the west side of the school.

The parking lot can be accessed using either the last entrance to the school property on the left off of Highway 34 west if travelling from Marble Hill or the first entrance of the school property on the right off of Hwy 34 west if travelling from Glenallen.

Americorps crews from St. Louis will help coordinate volunteers and may use school buses to take them to the damaged areas.

Salvation Army

You can text STORM to 51555 or visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page.

Red Cross

According to Governor Parson, the Red Cross opened a shelter at Marble Hill Baptist Church, 502 Broadway St., for those affected by the tornado.

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages, which can be picked up at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.

They also offered food Wednesday for those affected by the tornado.

“I know people have troubles and struggles all the time, but it is so important for people to come together and show the love, not just the Christians and the church community, but it’s the whole community that has come together and it’s so important because you never know that person that’s been devastated that you’re gonna minister to or that you’re gonna help out even if it’s just a bottle of water,” Pastor Monnie Jones, with Grace Fellowship Worship Center, said.

United Way

The United Way of Southeast Missouri created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund for relief efforts.

The uses of the funds will be determined by United Way’s Community Investment Committee.

“United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical,” Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said. “We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families.”

To give to the recovery fund:

visit their site

text BOCO to 26989

give via credit card over the phone at 573-334-9634

mail a check to the United Way’s office at 1417D, N. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

give at the Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill

East Missouri Action Agency

The East Missouri Action Agency has set up their mobile unit at Woodland R-IV School District for Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers can drop off essential items to the East Missouri Action Agency at 403 Parkway Dr. Park Hills, MO 63601.

You can also give on PayPal.

