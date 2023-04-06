Britt Reid case file details from crash become public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New details are emerging about a serious drunken crash involving former Chiefs football coach Britt Reid and a 5-year-old girl.

The crash happened more than two years ago. Reid slammed his car into two cars that had pulled to the side of an on-ramp to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. Five-year-old Ariel Young was left with a traumatic brain injury.

The case file is now public because the case has been legally resolved and police are releasing dash cam video from the night of the crash. That video was released publicly by Kansas City Police on Thursday.

It shows that Britt Reid never took a field sobriety test. Officers stood him in front of a cruiser so it could be captured on video. However, Reid said he had injuries and the decision was made to transport him to the hospital where a blood draw was taken.

Reid appears to be texting at one point and motions with his thumb to a person sitting in another car.

Officer: I can’t have you on the phone

Reid: My dad is sitting right there.

Officer: But we can’t have you on the phone, okay?

Reid: Any word on that little girl?

Officer: I have not heard anything, sir.

Reid is described as cooperative throughout the investigation. His blood alcohol at the time of the crash was estimated to be .132, according to prosecutors. The legal driving limit in Missouri is .08.

Investigators found six prescription bottles with his name on them inside his vehicle.

Other investigations

The case file from the prosecutor’s office also contains a recent assault investigation in Johnson County.

It concerns a November 10, 2020, incident, which is around three months before the crash.

The police report reveals an off-duty Olathe Police Officer was heading into work in his personal vehicle and barely escaped a crash in a turn lane. The officer honked his horn at the other driver, who then jumped out of a vehicle and yelled, “You got a [expletive] problem?” and then punched his window.

The officer reports the man got back in his car and attempted to follow him.

The officer was able to get the tag number and traced the vehicle to Britt Reid. He also visually identified Reid through his driver’s license photo.

The investigation was conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and documents how a Deputy went to Reid’s house. An unidentified female tried to say Reid wasn’t home. The deputy pointed to the vehicle in the driveway.

“I told her I saw the Jeep parked in the street and asked her again to get Reid, and she complied.”

The deputy reveals how Reid initially denied he was the driver, had no idea who was driving his Jeep and flat-out denied being involved in a road rage incident.

Reid eventually tells the deputy he knocked on a window and denied ever following the deputy following the incident.

The deputy’s report explains how the Olathe Police Officer’s version better explains smudges on the glass.

“Reid also initially lied about being involved in the incident, and then gave very vague answers about his intentions after finally admitting he was involved in the incident.”

“Please forward this to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.”

KCTV5 reached out to District Attorney Steve Howe’s office and received the following response:

“Our office has no comment on this at this time.”

A request for police body camera footage was also denied.

Jackson County prosecutors also gathered police reports and court documents involving Reid from other jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania.

Around 60 pages document problems in 2007, including a widely reported road-rage incident involving a gun and drugs.

Documents reveal charges for terroristic threatening, illegal possession of firearms, controlled substances and two charges of false reports to law enforcement.

In the end, Reid took a plea deal for possession of firearms and controlled substances.

Court records show he served eight months and went to drug court for treatment.

Chiefs

The just-released case file contains five different videos of Britt Reid at Arrowhead Stadium before the crash. He’s in the café. He’s seen walking out of the building. Other videos show him climbing in his truck. Another video shows the truck leaving the property.

Police reports reveal Reid told officers he was coming from work at the time of the crash.

Investigators questioned other Chiefs employees including Steve Spagnuolo and Matt House. Both denied seeing Reid drink anything at work or notice any problems.

Clark Hunt addressed his former employee in November of 2022.

“I can’t go into details but what I can share with you is we did an investigation at the time and that investigation showed that there was no gathering of employees, either at the practice facility or the stadium where alcohol was consumed. And beyond that I really can’t share anymore,” said Hunt.

The family of young Ariel reached a confidential settlement with the Chiefs. It gives few details but says she will receive a lifetime of world-class care.

Reid is currently in prison at Tipton Correctional Center serving a three-year sentence for the crash.

