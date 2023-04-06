CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County woman charged with assault involving special victim

22-year-old Lateya C. King is accused in an assault from January 15.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lateya Cristine King, 22
Lateya Cristine King, 22(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Lateya Cristine King. She’s charged in Greene County with felony assault involving a special victim. King is 22-years-old. The reported assault happened in January this year.

King has a tattoo of a heart outline below her left eye, and the name, ‘Tiara’ tattooed near her left collarbone. Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′03″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Court records show King has lived in the Nixa area, but investigators believe she could be in Greene County. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
