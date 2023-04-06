Fact Finders: Where do lottery education dollars wind up?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Legislature sent $400 million to public education in fiscal 2022 -from lottery proceeds.

So, our viewer Norma wants to know; Which departments of education was it designated to?

We reached out to the Missouri Lottery. It told us that the Missouri Legislature determines how these proceeds will be distributed yearly. The lottery money represents 3-4% of the total funding for Missouri’s public elementary, secondary, and higher education schools.

This document from the lottery outlines in broad strokes where the money went. For instance, $16.5 million went to the Early Childhood Special Education Program. That helps provide services to children with disabilities.

If you want to look county-by-county and get into specifics for your county, the lottery has this website. You can see Billings in the list when you click on Christian County. When you combine the two categories for Billings, you see the district received about $35,000.

Nixa, with more students, received about 550 thousand when you combined three categories from the list.

Keep in mind there are plenty of critics out there. “As a general rule, long-term government programs like education should avoid depending on unstable revenue sources, like tax collections from lottery winnings,” explained Tax Foundation Communications Manager Jesse Solis.

“Missouri is functionally funding its schools less than it did 15 years ago (when adjusting for inflation),” said Communications Director Mark Jones of the Missouri National Education Association. “State legislators have prioritized corporate tax giveaways over supporting our students and local schools. In addition to corporate giveaways, the legislature has reduced funding for local schools by tampering with the Foundation Formula. The non-partisan Missouri Budget Project estimates the legislature shorted Missouri students and our local schools by $460 million in FY 2022 due to changes to the Foundation Formula enacted in 2016 (SB 586).”

