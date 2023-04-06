Free shredding event happens Friday in Branson, Mo.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Round up your old and unwanted sensitive documents. There’s a free shred event in Branson on Friday.
Central Bank of Branson will host the shred event. It will be a drive-thru system, so watch for traffic directions. You can bring up to three boxes.
The event happens at the Dollar General Parking lot in downtown Branson. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon.
