Free shredding event happens Friday in Branson, Mo.

Apr. 6, 2023
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Round up your old and unwanted sensitive documents. There’s a free shred event in Branson on Friday.

Central Bank of Branson will host the shred event. It will be a drive-thru system, so watch for traffic directions. You can bring up to three boxes.

The event happens at the Dollar General Parking lot in downtown Branson. It goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

