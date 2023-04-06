Insurance agent says you need to be covered before severe storms hit

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Clean-up is underway in Missouri and Arkansas from storm damage the last two weeks. Many lost their entire homes and the valuables inside.

Whether you are building a new house or are worried about the damage high winds, or falling trees could cause to your existing home, having the right storm coverage is important. An insurance agent we spoke to said having enough coverage is the most important thing.

At Stocker Insurance Services in Republic, Insurance agent Chris Stocker says you must keep up with your homeowner’s policy.

“If you have a total loss and you’re underinsured, you can be up quite a bit of money,” said Stocker.

Stocker said many people put it off.

“If someone is not aware of that, you could be out typically $3,000, $4,000 that you weren’t expecting,” said Stocker.

Stocker said you should check your coverage limit every few years. He said with the increased cost of building. Your home could be underinsured.

“Make sure that you’re getting a replacement cost policy, meaning in the event of a loss, you’re going to be paid the full cost to replace the damaged item rather than the depreciated value,” said Stocker.

As for insurance rates, regardless if you have had storm damage, Stocker said your rates could change.

“Most carriers don’t only operate Missouri, so even out-of-state losses could potentially affect your homeowners premium,” said Stocker.

For valuables such as guns or jewelry, Stocker said specifically list them on your policy.

“Take a video camera around your house, and just video everything you have just because in the event of a total loss, it’s difficult to remember everything that you own,” said Stocker.

He also said now is an excellent time to check your deductible, especially for wind and hail damage.

Stocker said that sometimes there are separate deductibles for wind and hail damage, so be smart with what deductible you pay for.

“Wind and hail are most likely what’s going to happen, and you don’t want to pay more for a lower deductible to cover the things that are likely not likely to happen,” said Stocker.

Stocker said in most cases, if you want to change your policy, it only takes a day or two.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

