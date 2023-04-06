Mill Pond Bridge in Ozark, Mo., lifted off the river for restoration

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Mill Pond Bridge in Ozark got a face-lift on Thursday, literally.

Crews lifted the bridge off of the Finley River. They moved to nearby roads so they can undergo restoration.

The bridge is around 100 years old and has seen a lot of flooding. Samantha Payne, Deputy City Administrator for the city of Ozark, says it is in need of these repairs to handle the traffic it sees.

“The bridge is very, very old, and it was designed for a lot of lighter-weight cars and a lot less traffic,” said Payne. “It’s gone through a lot of floods, and it needs to be restored so it can handle more car capacity and weight on it.”

The bridge will be undergoing several different repairs, including getting more support and repainted.

“It’s just being reinforced to make sure it can handle the weight,” Payne said. “They’re just going to kind of restore it, get it painted, it’ll look beautiful, and it’ll be strong enough to hold the kind of traffic that we’ve got on it.”

The bridge will undergo restoration for the next couple of months. Payne says she’s excited to see the bridge restored because it’s an icon in the Ozark area.

“I’m really excited about it. It’s such a historic bridge and an icon. If you look up Ozark, it’s probably one of the most pictures that people take, you know, take pictures of and then they post, and so it’s really cool to see that,” said Payne. “It’s exciting to know that Ozark’s growing, and we need this, and I’m excited to see it being restored, and we can kind of keep that bridge as we’ve always had.”

The Mill Pond Bridge restoration is part of the McCracken Road Project. Other parts of that project include the reconstruction of the intersection of North 3rd Street and McCracken Road, along with new stormwater boxes that will help decrease flooding in the area.

