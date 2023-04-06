Missouri Secretary of State Announces Candidacy for Governor

Jay Ashcroft.
Jay Ashcroft.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his formal entrance into the race for Missouri Governor on Thursday.

KCTV in Kansas City reports that Ashcroft’s campaign and an aligned PAC have already raised more than $2 million prior to him officially joining the race.

“Missouri stands at a crossroads,” Ashcroft said in a release. “Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver. I’m running to change that.”

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and State Senator Bill Eigel of St. Charles also intend to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
A Frost Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty Spring Weather
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The Springfield Board of Education
2 candidates win election for Springfield School Board

Latest News

With some high clouds and a northeast breeze, highs will be in the 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool and dry weather
A cooler and dry pattern
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Springfield Cardinals welcome fans to opening day