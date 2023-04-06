Missouri Secretary of State Announces Candidacy for Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his formal entrance into the race for Missouri Governor on Thursday.

KCTV in Kansas City reports that Ashcroft’s campaign and an aligned PAC have already raised more than $2 million prior to him officially joining the race.

“Missouri stands at a crossroads,” Ashcroft said in a release. “Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver. I’m running to change that.”

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and State Senator Bill Eigel of St. Charles also intend to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2024.

