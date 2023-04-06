National Weather Service surveys damage in Sharp County

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials from the National Weather Service in Little Rock were on the ground in Sidney on Thursday, April 6.

Crews in the community toured damage from a storm that hit on Wednesday, April 5.

The storm damaged homes, barns, and shop buildings, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said as of Thursday afternoon, there was not an official decision on what type of storm caused the damage, but he does have a good idea of what it could be.

“Because of the scattered nature of the damage, we’re thinking thunderstorm wind damage, but we haven’t seen everything yet. When we put all the pieces together, we’ll know for sure what it was,” he said.

Cavanaugh explained what his crews look for to make the decision.

“Once we look at all the pieces of damage put together, that gives us an idea whether the damage converged to a line or whether it was spread out and dispersed kind of down and away from a common point. That gives us an idea whether we’re looking at tornado damage or thunderstorm wind damage,” he said.

An official announcement on the type of storm that moved through Sharp County is expected soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
A Frost Advisory is posted for Friday morning along and north of highway 60.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost Advisory Tonight
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
The Springfield Board of Education
2 candidates win election for Springfield School Board

Latest News

Forsyth, MO - Kellie
April 5, 2023 Hail Pictures
WEATHER VAULT: Tornado damage coverage in Branson on Leap Day, 2012
PHOTOS: Severe weather Monday damages Norwood Mo. post office, farm supplies site
PHOTOS: Aftermath of severe weather in Lebanon, Mo. one day later
WEATHER SCHOOL LESSONS: The KY3 First Alert Weather Team shares weather insight