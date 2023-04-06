Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
A Frost Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty Spring Weather
Strafford House Fire
One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County

Latest News

Authorities are calling the 26-year-old woman's disappearance suspicious and involuntary.
Minnesota police search for missing mother of two
The deadline to file a federal tax return is April 18 this year.
Consumer Watch: Helpful tips as Tax Day approaches
Authorities say five people were killed when a tornado tore through an area of rural...
RAW: Drone video shows damage from deadly tornado in Missouri
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County