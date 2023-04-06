Sharp County community begins cleanup after early-morning storms

SIDNEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers and families in Sharp County are beginning to pick up the pieces after Wednesday morning’s storm system.

Near the Sidney community, a strong storm caused thousands of dollars in damage. Most of the damage was found on Mount Carmel Road and Saint Peters Road.

Farmer Bart Schulz took a direct hit from the storm.

“Our farm, as well as many neighboring farms, my uncle and cousin, all around us, we lost a lot of barns. Some damage to some chicken houses. Quite a few trees uprooted,” he said.

Schulz said many in his community are waiting for a few sunny days and a visit from insurance adjusters before rebuilding begins.

Schulz wasn’t at home when the storms struck, as he serves as District 28′s Representative in Little Rock, but his family was.

“She said it kind of popped up out of nowhere,” he said when referring to a family member. “Never seen the wind blow like that. Stuff flying out of the yard and sheet metal going off of barns and buildings. A pretty wild event.”

Another damaged building includes the Grace Country Church. The wind ripped off pieces of siding, and some of the playground equipment was blown away.

Pastor Dennis Gay explained he was worried about his church but wanted to ensure those in the area were okay.

“We got the call, and we immediately began to try and check around the area and check on neighbors,” he said.

Pastor Gay added the church’s damage was not as severe as others, but it would cost some money to repair.

“You can kind of tell we kind of sustained what I think is maybe straight-line winds, and it just kind of tore off some of the siding. Not much, thankfully. We were able to go ahead and have church last night,” he said.

Many farmers with damage from the storm said their neighbors were out checking on each other moments after.

That’s something Sidney Mayor Nat Bloch said he’s proud of.

“If anybody needs something, we start making our phone calls and making sure that everybody is taken care of. Community is very big in Sidney,” he said.

Many citizens explained structures and buildings could be replaced, but people can’t. No injuries were reported in the storm.

