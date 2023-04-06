Springfield Cardinals welcome fans to opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday is the opening day of baseball season at Hammons Field.

Now that the city owns the field, fans may notice some changes around the park.

First, fans will notice that parking is significantly cheaper. In 2022, fans who parked in the lots previously owned by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings paid $20. This year it will only cost $10. Those lots were part of the purchasing agreement and are now operated by the Springfield Cardinals. The money generated from those lots will be used to upgrade the park.

Several upgrades are planned in the coming months. The fans won’t see the first projects, like upgrades to kitchens and locker rooms. Later in the season, the field will be lit with new LED lights.

The city set aside $4 million in a capital improvement fund to begin making improvements. These improvements will bring the stadium back up to MLB standards. As part of the lease agreement between the city and the Springfield Cardinals, some of the revenue from the games will go into the capital improvement fund to make improvements for years to come.

If you plan on attending a game this season, here are a few things to keep in mind.

The stadium has a clear bag policy. All bags are subject to search, and only clear bags (approx. 6″x12″x12″) will be permitted, with the exception of diaper bags (with accompanying baby) or designated medical bags. Those attempting to enter Hammons Field with bags not meeting these restrictions will be asked to return the bags to their vehicles.

Retail, concessions, and ticket purchases are all cashless. Only debit and credit cards are accepted.

Tickets will be delivered digitally, and requests to have tickets printed will result in an additional fee.

If you plan on attending the opening game, KY3 and the Springfield Cardinals are partnering up for the 65-degree guarantee. KY3 and the Cardinals will GUARANTEE that the temperature will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start.

If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 6 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during April, courtesy of KY3!

Fans must keep their Opening Day ticket and bring it to the Hammons Field Box Office to redeem it for the additional April game.

