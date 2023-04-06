Springfield Public Schools scheduled to complete “Prop S” projects by 2028

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools are getting security upgrades and two new buildings thanks to voters supporting the $220,000,000 bond issue.

The money for Prop S will come from a four-year extension of the current 73-cent property tax levy. The funds will pay for safety and security upgrades at all schools, new Pipkin and Reed schools, renovations at Pershing, and storm shelter gymnasiums at six elementary schools.

“The main priority is safety and security, and we will prioritize our cameras, access control on the outside door sensors, roof sensors, and shatterproof glass film on the windows,” said Travis Shaw, Director of Operations. “Phase two has a great focus around safety and security in the district at all of our campuses, and then we also focus on three main projects for middle schools.”

Designs for the new Pipkin and Reed Middle Schools have already started, including implementing a bulletproof glass film.

The last voter-approved bond issue paid for several big projects. Some took longer than usual, like the just-opened Jarrett Middle School.

”What we’ve learned about delays from the past is that there are long lead times, so our architects and contractors are making sure they get those things ordered and in place,” said Shaw.

”I think it’s a good thing that it passed because there are a lot of schools in town that need to be upgraded,” said Moriah Haslett, who voted for Prop S. “I’m glad we are doing everything we can to make schools as safe as possible.

The district hopes the new projects for “Phase 2″ should be completed by 2028.

