Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Pie

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bake this refreshing pie for your dessert.

Lemon Blueberry Pie

Ingredients:

2 cans of sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup sour cream

2 tsp lemon zest

1/3 cup lemon juice

½ cup fresh blueberries

1 prepared graham cracker or shortbread pie crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, and sour cream. Pour 1/3 of the mixture into the pie crust and add half of the blueberries. Add another third of the mixture and, top with the other half of the blueberries, finish with the final third of the mixture. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Once the pie has cooled, refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

The recipe serves eight.

