Texas County bridge closure causes worry for people living nearby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For a portion of the Texas County community emergency responders have to take a long way around because of a damaged bridge.

The Baptist Camp Access bridge over the Big Piney River just outside of Houston is out of commission.

“Our community here has just taken a beating from it,” said Kermit Lonning,

The top deck of the bridge looks perfectly fine. It’s what’s underneath the bridge that’s the problem. Debris caught fire a few months ago compromising the strength of the bridge. This makes it dangerous for vehicles to cross.

Kermit Lonning is especially concerned. He helps to run a nearby summer camp.

He said, “The safety of our kids. If something would happen what kind of response are we going to have? How is that going to work out?

Kevin Silveus says his father learned that help will take twice as long to arrive at his home after he was seriously hurt in a farming accident.

“Actually, when he got hurt he could hear the ambulance at the bridge but knew that they weren’t going to get across that bridge so they had to turn around and go around the other route so they could get to his location,” he said.

Bill Bridges director of Texas County Ambulance District couldn’t speak about Kevin Silveus’ father’s accident due to privacy laws but says it’s been challenging to navigate around the bridge closure.

Sometimes it will rain and a bridge will go out and we won’t know it until we get there. Then we have to try and figure out something else. But that’s all a part of responding in the rural parts of Missouri,” he said.

Many in the community say they’ve been trying to get more information about the situation but fell short.

“Frankly some answers on why the bridge hasn’t been repaired yet and a definite of what they’re going to do with it,” said Lonning.

We inquired about possible solutions with the Texas County Commission.

“As quick as we can get it done the better,” said Presiding Commissioner Scott Long. We’ve had lots of animosities. I understand their feelings. They would like to have that thing repaired.”

Long tells us that the commission has approved design plans and inquired about funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation.

“Today we finished up that and it’s been sent to MoDOT to get the emergency funds we need to finish that,” he said.

But the community is hoping for a faster solution.

“I think the most important thing to do is put signage up there for the bridge so that locals and responders know that the bridge is closed,” said Bridges.

Silveus said, “I’d just like to see a short-term fix where they can open it up to local traffic.”

“At the very least maybe get our back way repaired until the bridge is repaired,” said Lonning.

The estimated cost of repairs is more than $600,000. The county commission says MoDOT will pay for 80 percent. There is no set time in which permanent repairs will be made.

