‘Believe in BBQ’: Arthur Bryant’s embraces Ted Lasso references

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The references to Jason Sudeikis’ hometown are littered throughout the Apple TV+ hit show “Ted Lasso.”

In recent episodes, viewers have been able to see Lasso’s computer screen during the coach’s video chats. His background is none other than the popular Kansas City barbecue joint Arthur Bryant’s.

Second week in a row we make an appearance on @TedLasso .



Please never change your laptop background, Ted.



Believe in BBQ.

The restaurant has embraced the Ted Lasso fever, sharing a video on Twitter incorporating the ever-present “Believe” sign from the show, but with their own twist.

“Believe in BBQ.”

As Ted Lasso's favorite BBQ restaurant , we wanted to look the part.



Believe in BBQ.

