‘Believe in BBQ’: Arthur Bryant’s embraces Ted Lasso references

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The references to Jason Sudeikis’ hometown are littered throughout the Apple TV+ hit show “Ted Lasso.”

In recent episodes, viewers have been able to see Lasso’s computer screen during the coach’s video chats. His background is none other than the popular Kansas City barbecue joint Arthur Bryant’s.

The restaurant has embraced the Ted Lasso fever, sharing a video on Twitter incorporating the ever-present “Believe” sign from the show, but with their own twist.

“Believe in BBQ.”

