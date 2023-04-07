Cardinals announce flash sale with $9 tickets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a special flash sale where tickets for four different games will be only $9.

The 12-hour flash sale will start Friday, April 7, at 9 a.m. and will have tickets available for the games being played April 13-16.

A limited number of the $9 seats will be available for each game. However, fans can also purchase Theme Tickets for the dates stated starting at $19.

The themes are:

Class of 2023 Night on Thursday, April 13

Friends Night on Friday, April 14

African American Heritage Day on Saturday, April 15

Donate Life Day on Sunday, April 16

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com/flashsale or via phone at 314.345.9000

