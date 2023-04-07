CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,500 in watches stolen from Brookline business
Video shows a woman and man involved in the theft from a convenience store near Briarwood mobile home park.
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives are working to identify a man and woman involved in the theft of 24 watches. The crime happened on March 26 at the Briarwood One Stop gas station. The convenience store is located on West Sunshine near South Haseltine Road in Brookline.
Security video from the convenience store shows a man and woman inside the business around 8:00 p.m. The woman hangs out near the front doors. Greene County detectives say it appears she acted as a “lookout” and stayed near the entrance in order to keep the automatic doors open.
The video shows the man grab a display full of watches for sale and walk out with the woman. The business owner told investigators the watches cost a total of $1,500.
If you recognize the man or woman, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230
