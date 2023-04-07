City of Branson celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees in park

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Branson celebrated Arbor Day Friday by beautifying a local park.

City officials and volunteers gathered in Eiserman Park to plant two red maple trees. The trees will be cared for by the city and turn into beautiful canopy trees in the park.

“Today we decided to plant two red maples at our park,” said City of Branson landscape specialist Amy Jackson. “We had some volunteers from a couple of stores at our Tanger mall that asked to be involved in our tree planting today.”

Volunteers did more than just plant trees, they also got to learn more about trees as well. Organizers taught them how to plant trees, as well as how to care for them.

“We talked about the proper technique, the proper depth, you want to go wide but shallow with the hole, you want to make sure you’re watering as you’re planting,” said Jackson. “Coming up with an established process after you’ve planted to care for your tree.”

Jackson hopes the volunteers walked away with a little bit more knowledge and a lot more love for trees.

“One girl said I didn’t realize there was so much involved in planting a tree, and I think that just most people don’t realize,” said Jackson. “Just showing them what it takes to get a tree in the ground.”

The city is always looking for people’s help when it comes to planting trees in the area. To sign up to help plant trees around Branson, head here.

