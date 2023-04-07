City of Branson celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees in park

Organizers and volunteers plant a red maple to celebrate Arbor Day in Branson
Organizers and volunteers plant a red maple to celebrate Arbor Day in Branson(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Branson celebrated Arbor Day Friday by beautifying a local park.

City officials and volunteers gathered in Eiserman Park to plant two red maple trees. The trees will be cared for by the city and turn into beautiful canopy trees in the park.

“Today we decided to plant two red maples at our park,” said City of Branson landscape specialist Amy Jackson. “We had some volunteers from a couple of stores at our Tanger mall that asked to be involved in our tree planting today.”

Volunteers did more than just plant trees, they also got to learn more about trees as well. Organizers taught them how to plant trees, as well as how to care for them.

“We talked about the proper technique, the proper depth, you want to go wide but shallow with the hole, you want to make sure you’re watering as you’re planting,” said Jackson. “Coming up with an established process after you’ve planted to care for your tree.”

Jackson hopes the volunteers walked away with a little bit more knowledge and a lot more love for trees.

“One girl said I didn’t realize there was so much involved in planting a tree, and I think that just most people don’t realize,” said Jackson. “Just showing them what it takes to get a tree in the ground.”

The city is always looking for people’s help when it comes to planting trees in the area. To sign up to help plant trees around Branson, head here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Lateya Cristine King, 22
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County woman charged with assault involving special victim

Latest News

College of the Ozarks dairy farm hosting Opportunity Sale to sell dairy cows to the community
College of the Ozarks dairy farm hosting Opportunity Sale to sell dairy cows to the community
New life-saving device coming to some ambulances in the Ozarks
College of the Ozarks dairy hosting Opportunity Sale.
College of the Ozarks dairy farm hosting Opportunity Sale to sell dairy cows to the community
Mansfield Police Officer Bryson returns home
Mansfield police officer returns home after spending a week in the hospital following fatal drunk driver crash