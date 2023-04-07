College of the Ozarks dairy farm hosting Opportunity Sale to sell dairy cows to the community

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks’ Dairy Farm is hosting an Opportunity Sale, and it’s the first of its kind for the college.

The school will be selling over 30 cattle, all from C of O’s dairy and genetics. The cows and heifers sold will be a mix of Holsteins, Ayrshires, and Jerseys.

“We’ve got 39 cows and heifers in it selected right out of the heart of our herd, and I think it’s pretty exciting because it’ll highlight some of the hard work the students have put into this place,” said Dairy Farm Manager Ryan Bilyeu.

Students working at the barn have won several awards, from showing the cattle, and are excited to share their herd with the community.

Bilyeu says the sale is a great way to showcase the student’s work at the dairy, from raising the calves all the way to adulthood.

“They’ve worked really hard to, you know, raise these cattle from baby calves all the way up to being 3 and 4-year-old milk cows, and to see all the students that have participated in that and I think it’s going to be a great thing to highlight all their hard work at the end of the day,” said Bilyeu.

The sale takes place on April 22nd on the College of the Ozarks campus at the campus sale barn. It starts with a luncheon at 11 a.m.

To see the catalog of cows and heifers being sold, click here. To learn more about the sale, you can email rbilyeu@cofo.edu.

