Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is dead after a shooting involving Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday morning. The deputies were called to a convenience store in the 5000 block of West Sunshine west of the Springfield city limits at 8:13 a.m. after a clerk identified a woman involved in a previous theft.

The woman ran across the road to an abandoned house. The deputies went to check the house and encountered the woman. She came out at 8:35 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The deputies then found a man who was holding a gun to his head. Sheriff Jim Arnott said the man told deputies “to shoot me, I’m not going back.” The deputies shot the man after he lunged at them. Arnott said the deputies administered first aid, but the man died.

Arnott said it is not known if the man shot at deputies. The sheriff’s critical investigative team which consists of the Christian, Greene, Lawrence and Webster County Sheriff’s Offices is now investigating. The two deputies are on administrative leave which is standard protocol when they are involved in a shooting.

“The deputies are obviously upset, shaken but they are not wounded. The sad news is they had to take a life,” said Arnott.

Arnott said a nearby neighbor stopped and said they had items stolen and the neighbor believes those items are inside the house. “I would assume that we will recover some stolen property,” said Arnott.

The names of the man and the woman haven’t been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
Lateya Cristine King, 22
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County woman charged with assault involving special victim
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Arkansas House OKs bill allowing permitless concealed carry
Springfield Cardinals welcome fans to opening day

Latest News

Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Highs will climb several degrees today with afternoon readings in the lower 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A fantastic Easter weekend!