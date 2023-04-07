Mansfield police officer returns home after spending a week in the hospital following fatal drunk driver crash

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mansfield Police Officer Michael Shane Bryson is home following a week of recovering in Cox South from a crash that killed Justin Sanders last weekend.

Officer Bryson left the hospital Friday and returned to Mansfield via police escort.

Mansfield Police Chief Tim Stuart says emotions are still mixed, but he is happy Bryson is home.

“It is been a long week. Lots of different emotions, and just trying to come back together as a team and sort out what we’re going to do in the future. Everything from just not understanding, to anger, to extremely happy, to I couldn’t be happier for the outcome that Officer Bryson’s had, and just trying to rally around him and pick him up,” says Stuart.

Chief Stuart says Officer Bryson will have to recover for eight weeks.

Bryson was injured Saturday when 21-year-old Kody Skaggs drove his truck into Officer Bryson’s patrol truck around midnight. Sanders died on the scene. Sanders worked as a Mansfield firefighter and worked as a Wright County EMT.

“I remember Justin as a teenager. Justin is the most caring. I mean, just three days ago, he showed up at my office with flashlights for the whole police department,” said Chief Stuart told KY3 in a previous interview.

Sanders was buried earlier this week after a law enforcement procession through the town.

Skaggs has been charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in serious injuries.

According to court documents, Skaggs is scheduled for a bond hearing on April 10.

