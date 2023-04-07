New life-saving device coming to some ambulances in the Ozarks

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A new life-saving device is coming to the Ozarks.

Paramedics with the Taney County Ambulance District today did training on a new device that helps them with CPR and your quality of life.

It’s called the Elegard machine. Taney County Paramedics say it brings your chance of survival from cardiac arrest from 5% to 30-50%.

Paramedics say you put it under someone’s head. The machine slowly raises it.

This naturally sends back blood down from your brain. It helps save your brain function during CPR.

Taney County Ambulance District Paramedic, Johnathan Tudor said they bought these machines to save more lives.

“The goal is, neurologically intact,” said Tudor. “We want these people to be able to walk out of the hospital, under their own power.”

Tudor said during CPR, the machine puts extreme pressure on your brain.

“It’s almost like every time we do a compression on you, we’re causing a concussion,” said Tudor.

Tudor said this machine decreases that pressure and can help keep your brain intact, after CPR

“Blood rushes out of your head, we don’t want that to happen,” said Tudor.

“If you elevate the patient’s head by about 30 degrees, allow blood to naturally drain from the patient’s brain back the way it’s supposed to.

Tudor said the district spent more than $75,000 on these and they are the first ambulances to have them in Missouri. You may also think, this is just one more thing to carry, but Tudor said otherwise.

“It slowly raises over two minutes, that two minutes built in that really helps paramedics because there’s a lot of stuff that we’ve got to get done on a cardiac arrest,” said Tudor.

Tudor said the only things they need first are a heart monitor, Lucas machine, which does perfect compressions, and now the Elegard.

“Quality CPR that brings that neurologically intact survival back,” said Tudor.

Paramedics said these will be put in every ambulance in the district this month. They will be training police and firefighters in the area on the new device.

