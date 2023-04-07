PICTURES: Kansas Expressway Extension project on schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County has shared pictures of crews filling concrete on a new bridge that is part of the Kansas Expressway Extension project.

In 2021, the Greene County Commission signed off on the $15.7 million contract to begin construction.

Crews divided the construction into two phases. Phase 1 will stretch from Republic Road to Plainview Road. As part of Phase 1, contractors began pouring concrete on a new curved bridge just north of Plainview Road over the Ward Branch. This bridge will connect to Republic Road.

According to the county, 630 cubic yards of concrete will fill the new deck surface.

Phase 2 will stretch from Plainview Road to Farm Road 190. Crews must finish construction on Phase 1 by November 1, 2023. Phase 2 will start shortly after it’s finished with completion in the spring of 2025.

Crews will build a new two-lane road with turning lanes at major intersections, new stormwater improvements, and a pedestrian and bicycle path along the corridor. The new roadway will provide motorists with an alternative connection in southern Greene County and provide traffic congestion relief along parallel routes at Cox Road and Campbell Avenue.

Federal funds will pay for 80% of the project. Greene County will pay for the remainder 20%. The city of Springfield is also a cost-share partner as the northern portion of the extension falls within the city limits of Springfield.

Planning for the Kansas Expressway Extension began nearly four decades ago. In the early 1980s, both Greene County and the city of Springfield recommended a major thoroughfare plan south of Route M.

