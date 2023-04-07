Springfield’s Freeway Ministries provides free showers to the unhoused community

A Springfield ministry is helping the unhoused community have a place to take a shower.
A Springfield ministry is helping the unhoused community have a place to take a shower.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield ministry is helping the unhoused community have a place to take a shower.

Several organizations in town offer food and shelter to the unhoused community, but finding a place to clean up can be hard. Freeway Ministries is offering a shower trailer to those in need.

The trailer has three private stalls with an upright shower, sink, and mirror. People in need can come to the worship center and get a fresh change of clothes and hygiene items, then head out to the trailer to clean up.

GET CLEAN Shower Ministry began as a way to restore dignity and give hope to the underserved. The organization formed this ministry because it saw a need in the community. By providing this service, leaders at Freeway hope this will help people get out of their situation.

“I was homeless,” said Pastor John Stroup. “I lived on the streets from my early 20s till I was 30 years old. So I know what it’s like not to have a hot shower. I know what it’s like to feel dirty and to be able to give them some clean clothes, clean underwear, and socks, hygiene and then offer them a place a clean place to take a shower where they’re safe, where they know that they’re not going to, nothing’s going to happen to them. And then to see them come off that bus, shower trailer clean is pretty incredible.”

Those in need can come every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. to 1041 W. Kearney St. in Springfield and take a free shower.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found in burned car in Lebanon, Mo.
Family speaks out after body identified in burning car in Lebanon, Mo.
Lateya Cristine King, 22
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County woman charged with assault involving special victim
Springfield Cardinals welcome fans to opening day
Jay Ashcroft.
Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft announces candidacy for governor
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall

Latest News

UTV Crash
Teenager from Stotts City, Mo. killed in a UTV crash
University Heights rezoning debate and vote postponed by the Springfield P&Z Commission
O-Zone: Boys volleyball could soon be approved as a MSHSAA sport
O-Zone: Boys volleyball could soon be approved as a MSHSAA sport
Residents voice concerns about proposed development
University Heights rezoning debate and vote postponed by the Springfield P&Z Commission