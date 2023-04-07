Springfield’s Freeway Ministries provides free showers to the unhoused community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield ministry is helping the unhoused community have a place to take a shower.

Several organizations in town offer food and shelter to the unhoused community, but finding a place to clean up can be hard. Freeway Ministries is offering a shower trailer to those in need.

The trailer has three private stalls with an upright shower, sink, and mirror. People in need can come to the worship center and get a fresh change of clothes and hygiene items, then head out to the trailer to clean up.

GET CLEAN Shower Ministry began as a way to restore dignity and give hope to the underserved. The organization formed this ministry because it saw a need in the community. By providing this service, leaders at Freeway hope this will help people get out of their situation.

“I was homeless,” said Pastor John Stroup. “I lived on the streets from my early 20s till I was 30 years old. So I know what it’s like not to have a hot shower. I know what it’s like to feel dirty and to be able to give them some clean clothes, clean underwear, and socks, hygiene and then offer them a place a clean place to take a shower where they’re safe, where they know that they’re not going to, nothing’s going to happen to them. And then to see them come off that bus, shower trailer clean is pretty incredible.”

Those in need can come every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. to 1041 W. Kearney St. in Springfield and take a free shower.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.