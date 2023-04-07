Taney County Sheriff’s Office searches for 2 infants

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating two infants for a well-being check.

Deputies believe Kashton Plott, 2, and Jaxon Plott, 1, are with their mother, Kristina “Kat” Knoshaug. Investigators believe they may be traveling in a 2014 maroon Nissan Murano.

If you have any information, please contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 546-7250 or call 911.

