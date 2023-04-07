Teenager from Stotts City, Mo. killed in a UTV crash

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 14-year-old girl from Stotts City was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night.

Troopers say the driver ran off Highway F three miles northwest of town at 6:45 p.m. The UTV traveled back onto the road and then rolled over. The name of the girl hasn’t been released.

This is Troop D’s 21st fatality for 2023. Troop D covers southwest Missouri.

