Teenager from Stotts City, Mo. killed in a UTV crash

UTV Crash
UTV Crash(MGN / Nicolas Stevenin / BLM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 14-year-old girl from Stotts City was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night.

Troopers say the driver ran off Highway F three miles northwest of town at 6:45 p.m. The UTV traveled back onto the road and then rolled over. The name of the girl hasn’t been released.

This is Troop D’s 21st fatality for 2023. Troop D covers southwest Missouri.

