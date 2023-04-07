University Heights rezoning debate and vote postponed by the Springfield P&Z Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission postponed a vote on the controversial University Heights development plan on Thursday night after an almost four-hour-long meeting. The vote will happen on April 20.

The property sits at the corner of National and Sunshine and would bring in commercial development. The developers BK&M argued they made a major concession in agreeing not to allow any establishments with drive-thru or pick-up windows and no liquor stores, vape shops, or adult novelty businesses. And no business would be open past 11 p.m.

Several residents filed a lawsuit to keep the venture from happening. Residents in the University Heights neighborhood are concerned their historic district, which dates back to 1925, will lose its peaceful feel if 2.6 acres are rezoned for retail and mixed-use space.

“One of our great fears is the traffic, and other things that are coming with the development will destroy the fabric of our neighborhood,” said Mark Fletcher, who spoke at the meeting.

“To say the least, things have changed, and these properties used as single-family residence is simply no longer economically feasible,” said Bryan Fisher, Applicant Representative.

In December, the city’s planning staff released a report detailing their concerns about the rezoning, saying they would not recommend the project as it was presented at the time. Now, the city staff has issued a new report that says the developers have made enough changes to warrant their support.

One crucial factor to remember is that regardless of the recommendations of the city staff or the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Springfield City Council will ultimately determine the outcome of this contentious matter as they will take the final vote.

Even after the council’s final vote, the neighborhood lawsuit against the developers will proceed after a judge’s recent decision ruled residents had a right to file it.

