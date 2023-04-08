City crews and volunteers plant thousands of flowers on a Springfield median

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several volunteers made great use of their Saturday to beautify Sunset Street.

Volunteers with Clean Green Springfield have been working on making the Sunset Street median, between Fremont and National, look more appealing.

On Saturday, they got together to put around a thousand black-eyed Susans in the median.

The urban planner for the city says there are a few reasons to put in all this work.

”It’s very important to the city of Springfield that we beautify this great city that we have. Clean it up cause we have some pretty trashy areas. And, you know, it’s a little traffic-calming too. Might make people slow down a little bit,” said Travis Stokes.

