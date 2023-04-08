Federal funding to increase a week after Arkansas tornadoes

Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped from the sky and tore through the state’s capital, Little Rock.(Alex Warrick)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden announced an amendment to the disaster declaration in the Natural State.

Just over a week after tornadoes rolled through Arkansas, many communities continue to rebuild their lives.

The amendment will increase the level of federal funding for emergency work as a result of the March 31 tornadoes.

This increase in funding will help in debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a press release.

Per President Biden’s declaration, within the first 120 days of the incident, direct federal assistance is increased to 100 percent of the total eligible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
UTV Crash
Teenager from Stotts City, Mo. killed in a UTV crash
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public

Latest News

Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man arrested after multi-county chase, was wanted fugitve from out of state
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Packy Naughton (70) in 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cards pitcher Packy Naughton heads to IL with forearm strain
Fans celebrate with Battlehawks' player after overtime win against the Las Vegas Vipers...
Hill seals deal to give Battlehawks first Overtime win
Sunset Street median
City crews and volunteers plant thousands of flowers on a Springfield median