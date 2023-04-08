Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree

A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A tree fell on a house Friday night according to the Jonesboro Fire Department.

They were called to the scene at 7:04 pm near the intersection of West Matthews Avenue and Witt Street.

One person was trapped inside the house and was able to get out of the house before the department made it to the scene.

That person was not injured in the incident, according to the department.

The weather was clear at the time the tree fell, but it was noted that the tree’s rotted roots and soft ground were the cause of the tree falling over.

While there, Jonesboro Fire Department noticed a sign coming out of the tree.

Fire Department finds sign that had been embedded inside tree since late 60's or early 70's.
The department was told that the sign had been stuck in the tree since a tornado in the late 60′s or early 70′s. They are now asking for residents in the area to help confirm that story.

