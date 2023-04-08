Gov. Sanders holds event to remember lives lost in tornadoes

On April 7, the moment of silence was held a week after one was killed in North Little Rock and four in Wynne.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other state officials held a moment of silence Friday to remember lives lost during tornadoes on March 31.

On April 7, the moment of silence was held a week after one was killed in North Little Rock and four in Wynne.

You can view the event right now on content partner KARK’s website.

