KCMO begins its road resurfacing project for 2023

“We are going to make sure that we are addressing every part of Kansas City equitably,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, has begun its road resurfacing project for 2023. The city says it’s a $40 million investment into the city streets, many of which need repairs.

“We are going to make sure that we are addressing every part of Kansas City equitably,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “We’re going to make sure that we are doing good and impactful long-term improvements to our street system in Kansas City.”

The investment is large and there is more to come. Mayor Lucas said Kansas Citians can expect to see a similar amount of money poured into the streets each year.

“With the additional investment each year of $40 million, we will make sure that we reach the neighborhoods near you,” Lucas said.

Some city streets have gone untouched for decades. This year, KCMO plans to work on more than 400 miles of road. For perspective: Since 2019, the city says they have resurfaced or are resurfacing 15% of the city’s roads.

“We are addressing streets that have been a problem for a long time,” Lucas said. “We are investing historic amounts of money into building better streets for Kansas City.”

Mayor Lucas said improving the city’s infrastructure is important to raise the city’s standing. It’s a project he said his office wants to tackle.

“People want to be in a city that works and a city that is actually taking care of things that are necessary. You can’t have a growing and booming city and have everybody saying, ‘But the infrastructure and resources are awful,’” Lucas said. “That’s the sort of thing we’re working on.”

If you want to see if the city will work on your street this year, you can find more info at kcmo.gov/streets.

