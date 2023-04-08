Springfield man arrested after multi-county chase, was wanted fugitve from out of state

Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase starting near Aurora that ended on James River Freeway.

According to a news release, Friday night, officers with the Aurora and Marionville Police Department attempted to stop a black Mercedes car on Highway 60 for several traffic violations.

The Mercedes, driven by 33-year-old Steven Hopkins of Springfield, did not stop for the officers and led them on a chase. The chase went through Republic and ended on James River Freeway.

According to the release, officers found methamphetamine in the car and learned Hopkins was a wanted fugitive from out of state.

“We want to thank our neighboring agencies for assisting us in bringing Hopkins into custody and getting him and his poison off the street,” the news release states.

Hopkins is being held in the Lawrence County Jail pending charges of possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was denied bond.

