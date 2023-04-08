St. Louis County executive defends police pursuit

Javon Crawford, 30 is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts...
Javon Crawford, 30 is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Daryl Powell, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action(St. Louis County PD and SLMPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The top elected official in St. Louis County says police appeared to follow department policy in initiating a chase that ended when the car being pursued caused a fatal wreck.

County Executive Sam Page said in a statement on Friday that police “are put in a difficult position when they decide to pursue someone who is a danger to our community.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Daryl Powell is charged with murder for allegedly driving the getaway car on Tuesday after his passengers stole a cart of laundry detergent from a Dollar General store and beat an employee.

Powell fled from police and crashed into a car driven by 34-year-old Jerome Hightower, who died.

St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt questioned whether the chase was justified “over some laundry detergent.”

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus said a supervisor will review the circumstances to determine if the officers followed department policy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
UTV Crash
Teenager from Stotts City, Mo. killed in a UTV crash
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid case file details from crash become public

Latest News

Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man arrested after multi-county chase, was wanted fugitve from out of state
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree
Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a...
Super spike: Chiefs’ Kelce bounces first pitch before opener