Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Arkansas 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred near Cardwell, Missouri, around 6 p.m.

A 69-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and made a right turn hitting the boy, who was in the street.

The boy, from Beach Grove, Ark., was pronounced dead at a hospital in Paragould, Ark.

The crash marks the 17th fatal crash for MSHP Troop E in 2023.

