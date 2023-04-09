Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Fatal SE Missouri crash
Fatal SE Missouri crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Arkansas 3-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred near Cardwell, Missouri, around 6 p.m.

A 69-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and made a right turn hitting the boy, who was in the street.

The boy, from Beach Grove, Ark., was pronounced dead at a hospital in Paragould, Ark.

The crash marks the 17th fatal crash for MSHP Troop E in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man arrested after multi-county chase, was wanted fugitve from out of state
Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
Fire truck
Two Preston, Mo. firefighters injured in fire truck rollover crash
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree

Latest News

Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors...
Bollinger County volunteer, donation, survivor information
Big warm up this week with plenty of sun
Highs near 70 with sunny skies
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful Easter Sunday forecast
Stone County 911 tax passes.
Stone County 911 leaders overjoyed over tax passing in April’s election