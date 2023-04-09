Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.(LOTUS/Morris family)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The bodies of Chuck and Charley Morris have been recovered after having gone missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, after 24 days, the bodies were found using technology and efforts by all personnel.

“Major Kenneth Paul led the search efforts utilizing many resources from across the nation and organized the daily operations of these efforts. Yesterday, efforts were combined with Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team (CAM SAR) out of Tennessee. They were able to utilize their Underwater ROV in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180′,” Benton County, Ark. Sheriff Hollway said.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said early on part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Steven Hopkins. Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man arrested after multi-county chase, was wanted fugitve from out of state
Fire truck
Two Preston, Mo. firefighters injured in fire truck rollover crash
Deputy-involved shooting in the 5000 Block of West Sunshine.
Man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Greene County, Mo.
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree

Latest News

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Despite rain chances for some Monday, mild temperatures will start the week out.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking at a mild to warm week across the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild to warm week lining up for us
Preston, Mo. Fire Truck
Preston, Mo. firefighter, son of fire chief, recovering in Springfield hospital after rollover crash