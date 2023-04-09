FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Looking at a mild to warm week across the Ozarks

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Our Easter Sunday was nice today with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the upper 60s across the Ozarks. Looking ahead, though, we do have another storm system ready to come on in from the West. At the surface, there is a quick cold front working across the state of Kansas this evening. Upstairs, there is also an upper-level low working across the central plains.

Quick cold front coming in from the west for Monday (KY3)

Upper-level wave coming out of the Plains (KY3)

Both features on their own are relatively weak compared to the last few storm systems that came on through. However, both will bring clouds and some rain chances for our Monday. Futurecast through the course of the evening keeps us quiet with partly cloudy skies building in.

Dry & partly cloudy for Monday morning (KY3)

After we get past the Monday morning drive, our storm system will spark some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for areas north and West of Interstate 44. Into the afternoon, we’ll see some of those rain chances build South and West and stay mainly to the West of US 65. Fortunately, our rain chances should not get too heavy through the day, and we should not expect any strong thunderstorms either.

Scattered showers & t-storms for some to start Monday afternoon (KY3)

Scattered showers & a few t-storms for some Monday afternoon (KY3)

One thing this storm system won’t do is bring cooler air our way for Monday. After morning lows drop back into the upper 40s across the area, we’ll see highs back in the upper 60s once again for Monday afternoon.

A bit cool for Monday morning (KY3)

Staying mild for Monday afternoon (KY3)

As the rain chances clear out Monday night and mostly clear skies returned for Tuesday, we will trend even warmer for Tuesday. After lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning, highs will be back into the 70s for Tuesday afternoon.

Trending milder for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Looking at the rest of the week, an upper-level ridge will build in to keep us quiet and allow for warmer air to work on in.

Upper-ridge builds in for midweek (KY3)

In fact, highs Wednesday will be back in the lower to middle 70s across the Ozarks with warmer numbers pushing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

Highs stay above normal through the week (KY3)

While next weekend looks mainly dry to start aside from an isolated shower or storm Friday, our next stronger storm system will come our way on Saturday.

Better rain and t-storm chances come Saturday (KY3)

There is a chance we could see storms going into Saturday morning with another round for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Storms possible for Saturday morning (KY3)

Storms to watch Saturday afternoon & evening (KY3)

While there is a chance that some of the storms on Saturday could be strong it’s too early to say if we’ll see any severe weather out of that system. Nonetheless, it is a storm system that we will continue to keep an eye on through the next several days. In terms of rain potential through the course of this week, any expected rain amounts for Monday should primarily stay under half an inch. Once next weekend’s storm system comes on in, we could see some accumulating rain return to the Ozarks.

Accumulating rain could come by the weekend (KY3)

Behind that storm system, we will turn dry and mostly sunny again for Sunday. However, another cooldown will come our way with lows near 40 Sunday morning and highs back in the middle 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Cooling down by the end of next weekend (KY3)

