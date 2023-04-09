FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Easter Sunday lining up for us

Good Saturday evening, everyone. We kept skies nice and quiet today with highs back in the upper 60s after a cold start near 40 degrees this morning. In terms of what lies ahead we do have a quick storm system lining up to our West. At the surface there is a weak trough allowing for some clouds rain and higher elevation snow in parts of Colorado. Plus, there is an upper-level wave working across the central parts of the Rockies as well.

Weak surface system coming out of the Rockies (KY3)

Upper-level wave in the Rockies Saturday evening (KY3)

None of that will affect us for Easter Sunday. With clear skies in place and a light breeze out of the southesat, we will see lows drop back into the lower 40s for your Sunday morning. With dry air still in place and a light southerly breeze continuing, that will send highs back into the upper 60s once again.

Cool start to the morning on Sunday (KY3)

Mild for your Easter Sunday afternoon (KY3)

FutureCast does show some clouds building back into the Ozarks for Easter Sunday. While some partly cloudy skies are possible in the southeastern Ozarks (mainly southeast of Springfield), more partly sunny skies will build across the area for the day ahead. Thankfully, any outdoor plans look dry with no rain chances lining up.

Clouds around but staying dry for Easter Sunday (KY3)

By early Monday morning though, that system to the West will bring mostly cloudy skies in for Monday. Not only that, more moisture along the way will also allow for some scattered showers to return for a good portion of the day Monday. By Monday evening, the departing wave will clear out and so will the rain chances.

Monday morning showers possible in the western Ozarks (KY3)

Some afternoon showers Monday (KY3)

Even with rain chances lining up for some on Monday, we’ll see temperatures go from the mid 40s for overnight lows and right back into the upper 60s for Monday afternoon. That south breeze will also stay on the light side as we head back to work and school on Monday.

Staying mild again for Monday (KY3)

The interesting upper-level setup will keep us quiet through much of next week. While an upper-level Ridge stays mainly in control, that will keep skies quiet and allow temperatures to warm up and stay above normal while Monday’s wave slides to the Gulf Coast.

Upper-level high mainly in control much of next week (KY3)

In fact, average highs by Tuesday should be around 67 degrees. Once we get into Tuesday, we’ll see highs push back into the lower to middle 70s to take us through much of the week ahead.

70s return for much of next week (KY3)

We will see highs back in the upper 70s to maybe lower 80s as we head toward next weekend. However, our next storm system with better chances for rain and some thunderstorms could try to come at us as we head into next Saturday.

Storm system to watch by Saturday next weekend (KY3)

In terms of the overall rain chances this week, totals look to primarily stay under half an inch across the Ozarks. I do want to keep an eye on next weekend’s storm system though. While it’s too early to say if we’ll see any severe weather with that system, the chance is there for some strong thunderstorms to materialize as we warm up into Saturday afternoon. It’s something we’ll continue to watch closely as we go through the course of the coming week.

