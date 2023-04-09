Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44

Glenstone Motorcycle Crash
Glenstone Motorcycle Crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue Saturday evening.

According to Springfield police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Glenstone Ave. over I-44. SPD says the man hit the brakes and lost control.

The northbound lanes of Glenstone were closed for a while so authorities could investigate the crash.

