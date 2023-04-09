Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing 15-year-old

Alonna Darnell. Courtesy: Ozark Police Department
Alonna Darnell. Courtesy: Ozark Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Alonna Darnell was last seen at her home Friday night around 10 p.m.

She is described to have black hair, blue eyes, 5′1″, 102 pounds, and has a tattoo on her left ankle that says “Brutus.”

It is not known what clothes she is wearing.

If you have seen Darnell since April 7th, 2023 or have information or knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately at 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

