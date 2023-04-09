Stone County 911 leaders overjoyed over tax passing in April’s election

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Stone County said yes to a new tax that will bring $1 million to the 911 call center.

Nearly 3,000 voters cast ballots on the tax, and it passed by almost two to one.

Stone County leader Keith Kinnard said they are so thankful this went through.

“Well, actually, it’s going to be immediate because we’re already planning now,” said Kinnard.

At Stone County 911, leaders are overjoyed. Kinnard said they could get more than $1 million this year from the tax.

“Spent directly on technology, also our people,” said Kinnard.

Kinnard said when you spend $100, 50 cents goes to them. He said this will help hire and retain more dispatchers.

“We’re losing people because we train them, and then they go on to other agencies,” said Kinnard. “So hopefully, we’ll be able to retain those folks and save money, actually, for the people in Stone County.”

Kinnard said more dispatchers could mean better service.

“Be able to cover those calls, like we should, and the response is key in ensuring we get those people resources out to where they need to be,” said Kinnard.

Stone County 911 also introduced a new location system when you call, called Mobile CAD. Kinnard said the next-gen technology could help law enforcement pinpoint your exact location. With this money, they are trying to expand it.

“All of our law enforcement officers are going to be able to see what’s happening in the county at the same time,” said Kinnard

They are also expanding technology where if you call 911, a link can be sent to you. Kinnard said to open the link and show dispatchers and law enforcement a live video of what’s happening.

“This is going to continue to save lives, and more lives down there, down the road,” said Kinnard. “Obviously, very, very excited about this opportunity.”

Kinnard said the mobile CAD systems will be expanded to firefighters and EMS.

But by August, they should have an upgraded technology for the live feed when you call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.