Two Preston, Mo. firefighters injured in fire truck rollover crash

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two firefighters in Hickory County have been taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the fire truck apparently drove off the right side of Route D near Preston around 4 p.m. They drove off the road to avoid oncoming traffic, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and crashed into a culvert.

According to a person associated with the Preston Fire Department, a car was making a turn while driving on the wrong side of the road, and that is what caused the fire truck to drive off the road.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old man was thrown through the windshield of the truck.

The two firefighters were taken by helicopter in serious condition to a Springfield hospital.

