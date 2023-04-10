Barry County, Mo. firefighters see an increase in suspicious fires

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a handful of fires in Barry County appear to have been intentionally set.

They believe the fires were set hours apart.

”We had five fires in one night, so that’s not really normal for this area for a small town,” said Captain Gary Robison with the Butterfield fire protection district.

In a Facebook post, the Butterfield Fire Protection District calls the fires “deliberately set.”

Though we’re days removed from the fires, some of what remains is billowing smoke into the charred wooded areas where the fires were started. Captain Robison says he hasn’t seen a situation with a potential firebug before in his time as a firefighter.

”I’ve been a firefighter for three years, and for me, no,” said Robison. “That’s not common at all.”

Capt. Robison says while there isn’t enough evidence to definitively link the fires to the same person at this time, it is something they are looking into.

”I can’t say for sure that it’s all one person. You don’t know that for sure,” said Robison. “But it does look like at least three of them was very suspicious.”

Capt. Robison says if these fires are connected, they could be the work of a firebug trying to gauge response times of the fire department, so if you do see something, say something.

If you spot anything suspicious, call 911 immediately. Capt. Robison says even if you think someone has already called 911, do it again so they have a better chance of catching a potential arsonist and can save any property from further damage.

