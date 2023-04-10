Childcare Crisis: Community Partnership of the Ozarks says awareness increases; offers parents survey to learn more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The childcare crisis is far from over.

Jennifer David, the owner of Little Steps Big Dreams Daycare, says parents are having trouble finding childcare. She receives many requests for care and still has no open spots.

“From breakfast to lunch today, I’ve already had three phone calls looking for care,” Davis says.

Daycares are seeing low worker retention if they can find workers in the first place. Places with spots fill up fast.

“I can’t say that we’ve fixed that issue yet, but there’s a greater awareness by the community and the state,” Dana Carroll with Community Partnerships of the Ozarks says.

In January, a Missouri House committee debated legislation establishing several tax credits to improve access to affordable child care and stabilize the industry.

Tax credits are a priority within Gov. Mike Parson’s childcare agenda. Carroll hopes to have answers if any bills regarding childcare will pass over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s in the legislative process, right,” she says.

CPO hopes to continue to put in efforts locally to help and is asking parents to fill out a survey to find the best way to help. If you’d like to fill out the survey, click HERE.

